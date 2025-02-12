BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alexandra 360: Trump Vs. Taylor Swift - The End of An Era & The Beginning Of A New One
Alexandra Levine Live
Alexandra Levine Live
18 views • 7 months ago

Alexandra 360 will discuss the Super Bowl, the Gulf of America, and why some entertainers should stay out of politics. Alexandra 360 will also discuss the situation in Gaza and the vision for the USA and Israel in the Middle East long term.  Special guest: Katelyn Mervar aka MAGA Mouse  MAGAmouse.com X: @MAGAMouse1621

libertythe patriots prayer networkalexandra levinekatelyn mervar
