Israeli settlers set fire to West Bank village

Israeli settlers have set fire to agricultural lands and residential buildings in the village of Baytin, a village in the occupied West Bank, east of Ramallah. The settlers attacked houses, burned warehouses and destroyed trees during their assault on the village. Ahmed Nizar, the owner of a house burnt during the attack, said that the Israeli forces fired tear gas at him while he was being attacked by the settlers.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
