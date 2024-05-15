© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OAN | Illegal Aliens Can Vote in D.C. Elections! Judicial Watch Senior Attorney Michael Bekesha joins One America News to discuss records we obtained relating to the District of Columbia explaining to illegal aliens and other noncitizens how they can register to vote in local elections.