Pets in Love





Apr 11, 2024





I Don't Wanna Be a Garbage! Poor Puppy Tearfully Begs For a Last Favor





How can someone do evil to these innocent beings?

On the wet road after the rain, two puppies, one black and one white, one burned with many wounds on her body, the other paralyzed.

They seemed to be only 2 months old, and had been abandoned.

Small, weak, and hungry, they leaned on each other to find food.

When the tiny figures of the two puppies caught the eye of this man,

As an animal lover, he couldn't stand to see them die on the street,

And he took action.

The two little ones showed no fear of the stranger.

They were happy, welcoming when someone came to care for them, stroking them

With gentle words and soft hands, the two were taken to the veterinarian.

The black dog lost a lot of blood, exhaustion evident in her eyes.

The white dog was extremely excited about this new place.

He felt warmth and care.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXksuips3xA