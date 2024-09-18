Explosion of an overturned Ukrainian armored vehicle 'Kozak-2M1' that was transporting ammunition

FPV drone finishing off an overturned Ukrainian armored vehicle "Kozak-2M1" that was transporting ammunition. The border area of ​​Glushkovsky district of Kursk region, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now trying to advance.Adding about pager explosions yesterday:

Taiwanese pager maker Apollo issued a statement claiming the pagers were made in Europe:

- The pagers that exploded in Lebanon carried the Apollo brand name, but they were made in Europe.

- All AP924 Model Pagers were subcontracted to a European company; about 5,000 of the same batch were sent to Lebanon.

- The pagers were produced by a third party subcontractor.

According to Lebanese media, the infiltration of Hezbollah's supply chain was carried out in Europe by the Mossad.