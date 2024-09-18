Explosion of an overturned Ukrainian armored vehicle 'Kozak-2M1' that was transporting ammunition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FPV drone finishing off an overturned Ukrainian armored vehicle "Kozak-2M1" that was transporting ammunition. The border area of Glushkovsky district of Kursk region, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now trying to advance.Adding about pager explosions yesterday:
Taiwanese pager maker Apollo issued a statement claiming the pagers were made in Europe:
- The pagers that exploded in Lebanon carried the Apollo brand name, but they were made in Europe.
- All AP924 Model Pagers were subcontracted to a European company; about 5,000 of the same batch were sent to Lebanon.
- The pagers were produced by a third party subcontractor.
According to Lebanese media, the infiltration of Hezbollah's supply chain was carried out in Europe by the Mossad.