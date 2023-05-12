A 25 MILE ISLAND MADE OF LEAVES AND GARBAGE IS KILLING TURTLES IN THE PACIFIC OCEAN - OR IS IT?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greenpeace and other maniacal institutions who lie to children on a daily basis about the planet warming up, which we know to be impossible, continue to lie to Children about an island made of garbage that you can walk on.
Naturally, I have debunked this over and over again and whenever I question them on this island asking for any evidence whatsoever, usually I get middle fingers and profanity. they'll attack my character telling me that I'm a bad man for not caring about the planet.
The planet is doing just fine and it has survived a whole lot worse than us and it will be here a long time after we are gone. It certainly will not care about a couple of plastic bottles here and there and it doesn't care about you or green peace or any other Institution or the lies that they tell.
I just wanted you to see how easy it is to fool the public.