Islam is a monotheistic religion founded on the belief in one God (Allah in Arabic). It was established in the 7th century CE in the Arabian Peninsula with the revelations received by the Prophet Muhammad, considered the final prophet in a line that includes figures like Abraham, Moses, and Jesus. The core teachings of Islam are encapsulated in the Quran, the holy book of Islam, which Muslims believe to be the literal word of God as revealed to Muhammad.





The religion is built on the Five Pillars of Islam:





1. Shahada (Faith): Declaring the belief in the oneness of God and Muhammad as His prophet.









2. Salah (Prayer): Performing five daily prayers.









3. Zakat (Charity): Giving to those in need and supporting the welfare of the community.









4. Sawm (Fasting): Observing fasting during the month of Ramadan from dawn until dusk.









5. Hajj (Pilgrimage): Undertaking a pilgrimage to Mecca, if financially and physically able, at least once in a lifetime.













Islamic law, or Sharia, governs both personal conduct and legal matters and is derived from the Quran and Hadith (sayings and actions of Muhammad). Muslims practice their faith through rituals, worship, and adherence to ethical and moral guidelines, aiming to live a life that aligns with the will of Allah.



