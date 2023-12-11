The FSB of the Russian Federation reported the disclosure of a large Ukrainian intelligence network operating in Crimea to carry out terrorist attacks, sabotage and assassination attempts on officials and military personnel.

The alleged targets of the agents' attempts were the head of the republic Sergei Aksenov, the speaker of the Crimean parliament, the mayor of Yalta, blogger Alexander Talipov, and former Ukrainian deputy Oleg Tsarev.

FSB:

“In addition, the security authorities prevented the commission of 14 acts of sabotage and terrorism, including the explosions of six sections of the railway track, two gas distribution equipment facilities, three electrical substations and three vehicles. 15 caches prepared by the Ukrainian special services were discovered, from which 37 improvised explosive devices were seized and more than 200 kg of explosives"

10 people have already been convicted of preparing sabotage, and “18 agents and accomplices of the Ukrainian special services involved in committing five acts of sabotage on sections of railway tracks in the Simferopol, Kirov regions of the Republic of Crimea and in the Feodosia region, as well as in blowing up gas pipelines in Simferopol and the village of Koreiz” have been detained.

Adding: The head of the Russian RCBZ (Radiological, Chemical and Biological Protection) troops, Kirillov, reported that Ukrainian special services are preparing an anti-Russian provocation involving toxic substances.

For the "*false fl*g," Ukraine purchased a batch of chemical substances in Germany in October-November.

The chemicals purchased by Kiev are needed for the production of the toxic substance mustard gas, stated Kirillov.