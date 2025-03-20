HISTORIC: SILVER ENTERS BULL MARKET? - Panic Buying Ensues As Dollar Rapidly Loses Value!

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the skyrocketing value of silver as the metal breaks out above $33. If it breaks $35, the sky could be the limit.





For years, silver has remained undervalued and it continues to be today. The gold silver ratio is sitting at 88, far above its historical average. If we see it bounce back to historical averages, it's not unlikely to see $56 dollar silver.





However, the investment side isn't what stands out. What stands out is the rush to buy it alongside gold which we've seen regularly hitting all time highs. This heavily signifies the fall of the dollar itself as not only are people leaving the dollar in big numbers for alternatives like precious metal wealth insurance but countries are fleeing from it as well with BRICS+ running that show.





Many countries are stocking up on gold and silver and BRICS+ is actually valuing it at a much higher price.





This signifies danger for those who are still sitting on the sidelines. This signifies total wealth insurance for those who don't.





Avoiding the digital system to come means it is imperative that people do not depend on the banking system and the dollar. The CBDCs are being rolled out in Europe and elsewhere. Prepare now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





