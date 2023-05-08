BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sue Nelson Gives the True Definition of Submission and Essentials of Being a Godly Woman
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
24 views • 05/08/2023

Sue Nelson is currently battling stage four colon cancer, and says if what she is experiencing glorifies God in any way, it was worth it. Sue is a go-getter and lover of life and the founder of Woman of Noble Character Ministries. She has authored several books along with Bible studies and specializes in training women to practically apply Biblical teaching to everyday life. This world-changer discusses the important essentials of being a godly woman, the real definition of Biblical submission, and the importance of learning how to cultivate a prayer relationship with the Lord. She focuses heavily on Bible study, prayer, and practical application. 



TAKEAWAYS


The God Centered Marriage Course is Sue’s favorite study that she has authored because everything is based off of a great marriage


Ask yourself in everything you do: How can I glorify God? Who can I lead to the Lord? How can I show the love of Jesus to my friends?


A godly woman is meek and gentle - but that doesn’t mean she’s weak


Submission is NOT a dirty word 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/3AjTOuD 

12 Tribes of Israel Book: https://amzn.to/3pb3bKw

Thessalonians Bible Study: https://bit.ly/3oPYG84 

Sue’s Ebooks and Courses: https://bit.ly/3nd3hRl  


🔗 CONNECT WITH SUE NELSON

Website: https://www.womanofnoblecharacter.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WomanNobleCharacter 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womannoblecharacter/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/womannoblechar 

YouTube: https://bit.ly/442ciNw 

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/womannoblecharacter/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
bibleprayermarriagemental healthfemalesubmissiongodlycolon cancergenderstina griffincounter culture mom showsue nelsonwoman of noble character ministries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy