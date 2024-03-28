ERNEST BIGOT : P Diddy + Killer Mike in DESERVED Trouble After Fleeing Democrat Plantation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
P. Diddy and Killer Mike are in trouble with United States law, after failing to endorse Joe Biden on Bill Maher, in front of a large Democrat audience. Becoming Trump, curious, could lead to the same for other members of the black community, explains Democrats strategist, Ernest Bigot.
#pdiddy #killermike #billmaher #satire