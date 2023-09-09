BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Happens When You Defund The Police-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 8 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
14 views • 09/09/2023

A Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party official who once vowed to "dismantle" the Minneapolis Police Department is now calling for tougher crime laws after she was beaten and bloodied in a carjacking outside her home this week. "I have a broken leg, deep lacerations on my head, bruising, and cuts all over my body. And I have rage," wrote Shivanthi Sathanandan, who said the beating occurred in front of her 4-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Well now, imagine that. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, it's been a little over 3 years since the anti-America revolutionaries known as Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA demanded that police departments in places like Minnesota be 'dismantled and defunded'. What does it look like in those cities in 2023? It looks like a literal Hell on earth as violent crime and theft has increased more than 300%. The only people who would ever want to dismantle the police are the criminals, so they can roam about freely and operate as liberals like Shivanthi Sathanandan have now discovered.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
