Gaza Current Situation Onscene Footage & News May 20th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 5-20-25
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1059 followers
0
50 views • 3 months ago

Gaza Current Situation Onscene Footage & News May 20th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 5-20-25

يوميات وحكايات فلسطينية🇵🇸

@Omrakan.1992

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UXy9h7xPlQ

يارب بكفي 😭💔 حالنا في غزة يصعب عالكافر قسما بالله🇵🇸 حالة النزوح وصلتنا لدرجة تمني الموت

God be enough our situation in Gaza is difficult for an unbeliever, by godسما the state of displacement has reached us to the point of wishing death


Son of Gaza

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLgdXIyxkKM

صباح قاسي من القصف والرعب 💔😭بالله عليكم احمونا احنا بنموت

A harsh morning of shelling and terror God protect us, we are dying


AlHadath الحدث

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDNNHdBNzu4


European pressure on Israel.. Oil fields are a new conflict between Erbil and Baghdad


iranisraelpalestinegenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarfreepalestineisraelhamaswar
