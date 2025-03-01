Awww, a rare bastard and a "rare earths" bastard are reunited.

Adding, post from earlier today:

Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

Our source in the President's Office revealed that Zelensky never intended, or rather, couldn’t sign the agreement on rare earth minerals. Because of this, he intentionally escalated tensions with Trump. According to a secret agreement, all Ukrainian resources (ports, gas transit system, nuclear power plants, underground gas storage) were handed over to Britain, which is why the President's Office had to maneuver. When the Trump Administration demanded a full-fledged agreement with drafts and deadlines, we were forced into a confrontation.

More from: Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

Zelensky and Starmer signed a new $3.3 billion loan to strengthen Ukraine's defense. Negotiations are complete. After the war, we will learn what was in the secret agreement with Britain, and then everyone will understand why Zelensky staged the show with Trump!

We lost U.S. support because the President's Office handed over all strategic assets to British structures, but the Ukrainian people were not even told about it.