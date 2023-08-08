Quo Vadis





August 7, 2023





In this video we share God the Father's Message to Luz de Maria for August 7, 2023.





Beloved children, as a Loving Father I Bless you .





I WATCH ESPECIALLY FOR EACH ONE OF MY HUMAN CREATURES AND FOR EVERYTHING THAT COMES OUT OF MY HANDS.





I rejoice when they work and act in My Will; from the smallest of My children to the most outstanding of My children, he is protected by Me.





Each one of you maintains My Protection.





I have given everyone their free will to use it and choose what is good, even so, they have not achieved it due to pride or ignorance.





I look with pain at how you have not come to understand the Infinite Love, the limitless donation that you have received from My House, sending My Son to die for each one of you.





DEATH DOES NOT PREVAIL AND MY SON IS RESURRECTED TO ETERNAL LIFE, THAT MUST BE CLEAR TO YOU.





RISE!, BECAUSE THE RESURRECTION IS THE GREATEST SIGN OF DIVINE POWER.





MY DIVINITY WILL NEVER BE DEFEATED!





Not all adore Me and the few who adore Me are tireless bearers of faith, who will be persecuted for preaching the Truth.





You have continued the madness of death at the hands of yourselves; and it will be the human creature without My Protection, the one that will start the greatest tragedy sowing terror, atrocities and genocide until My Hand stops them with a strong punishment.





They blame me for what happens to them.





They call Me when they need Me to solve their problems and I arrive again and again with My Infinite Mercy, helping them, but when they leave where they are submerged, they forget about Me and that is when I allow them to experience loneliness and sadness, so that amend the life of sin.





SPIRITUAL HUNGER ARRIVES AND THEY DON'T KNOW HOW TO SATISFY it BECAUSE THEY WALK AWESOME, BLINDLY, WITHOUT THINKING THAT THE DAY MAY BE THE LAST OF THEIR LIFE.





They follow so many false ideologies that without being able to truly love Me, they become lukewarm and question Me after abandoning Me.





Humanity suffers and will suffer, being the choice of what you have allowed and want: to live on your own.





I have allowed them to live in their own way, but I must stop this human madness. . .





I WILL NOT ALLOW MAN TO DESTROY WHAT I HAVE CREATED!





Finding the usurpers of My Will in decision-making, humanity lives insecure and overshadowed by the Devil, who walks, breathes and is welcomed with great feasts of sin.





My Hand is so soft that you do not feel it, and at the same time it executes My Designs with truth, but prepare yourselves, My children! , so that you may be saved out of love for Me.





I will allow My Daughter, Most Holy Mary, to appear in the Basilicas of the entire world.





My children worry when they know that there are no Basilicas in their towns, but very far from where they live.





They soon forget that where there is faith and where they adore Me in spirit and truth as the Father of Humanity, My Love performs the greatest miracles for My Love of humanity.





Don't be afraid of famines. . .

Don't be afraid of war. . .

Don't be afraid of persecution. . .

Don't be afraid of new ideologies. . .





I, THEIR FATHER, AM WITH MY CHILDREN AND THERE IS NO ONE GREATER THAN ME!





I bless your heart so that it finds hearts of flesh.





At all times remain firm, since it is necessary that many things happen for the good of the human race.





I love humanity.





Your Father.





Luz de María de Bonilla is a Catholic mystic, stigmatist, wife, mother, and prophet from Costa Rica, currently residing in Argentina.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySQex_ig538