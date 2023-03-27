Understand UCC Maritime Admiralty Law & Liberate Yourself From Commercial Globalist Enslavement (EXCERPT taken from David Icke: “Common Law Is the Real Law of the Land”.)

This is an excerpt from the David Icke interview (David Icke: “Common Law Is the Real Law of the Land”, to which interview you find the direct link hereunder. Understand & Disconnect Yourself From the Deceit of Statute Law). In a nutshell David explains the CORPORATE system of "law", I.E. LEGALESE, that rules the lives of all "persons" on this planet. In this short video David reveals the core essence of the REAL nature of this so called system of "law". Once you have listened to this short summary, you will have gleaned so much from it, that you comprehend that the so called "governments" are nothing but mere private corporations. And thus, in the true capacity of contemporary "governments", THEY HAVE NO AUTHORITY OVER YOU OR ME, OR ANYONE, whatsoever!

Since "governments" are private corporations, they have just as much authority over you and me, as any other random corporation in our surroundings. NONE!!

The same applies to police forces, ALL corporations. To courts, ALL private commercial corporations!! They do BUSINESS! And their trick is to lure and trap you into "doing business with them"! That's all.

Thus, it becomes essential for all of us, that we COMPREHEND the true nature of the contemporary system, that we give OUR powers, which they do not have, and SHOULD not be given by ANYONE of us!

The so called "law" that is applied worldwide, is NOT Common law, it is COMMERCIAL law. It is CORPORATE law, STATUTE law. CONTRACT law! And the laws of the globalist corporations, ONLY apply to those of us that work for the globalist corporations, and those of us that CONTRACT with the globalist corporations.

To CONTRACT with the globalist corporations, we MUST represent the STRAWMAN that this corporate system created for us, at the moment where our parents registered our NATURAL BIRTH. The corporate state, then printed a contract, the fraudulent "Birth" certificate. And once this contract was signed by our parents, we were no longer recognized, in this corporate LEGAL system, which is UNLAWFUL, as a living human being, created by God. Once "our" birth certificate was signed, we became the DEAD CORPORATE LEGAL FICTION, that is the "PERSON". A person is not a living human being! A person is the dead CORPORATE contract. Therefore, IN ESSENCE, the PERSON is NOT granted HUMAN RIGHTS.

“None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free”

― Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

Please enjoy listening to David Icke in this short presentation, and then JOIN the growing army of HUMANS that set themselves FREE from this global system of exploitation and enslavement. The more humans that do this, the weaker this corrupt and criminal globalist of exploitation and enslavement becomes. LET US FREE EVERY MAN & WOMAN, OLD & YOUNG.

