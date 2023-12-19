Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWO: Bill Gates tells G20 leaders that ''death panels'' will soon be necessary
channel image
Follower of Christ777
439 Subscribers
423 views
Published 2 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to ThePeople’sVoice and EarthNewspaper.com

Satanist, un-elected Bill Gates is proposing ‘death panels’ to minimize medical costs for developed and developing nations! This is all of the depopulation agenda of the global leftists including the Vatican and their mouthpieces at the World Economic Forum, Club of Rome, etc.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at sdc@sdcministries.org.

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimking of kingsimmanuelgodheadfather godspirit of truthancient of dayslord of lordsfather of lightsanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket