"Jacob's Son Joseph Endures Rejection And Hardships From His Family"
11 views • 05/16/2023

There are important lessons that can be learned about the life of Joseph, the prophet Jacob's son found in Genesis 37-50.  Not only did Joseph experience betrayal and hardships as a result of his family, but we are able to experience first hand how remaining faithful to God meant in the end.  After years of slavery and imprisonment, Joseph forgave his family and successfully reunited with them after many difficult times.  This video is entitled "Jacob's Son Joseph Endures Rejection And Hardships From His Family."

Keywords
josephjacobcanaanfaithfulnessjosephs brothersson of jacobgenesis 37-50jacob and racheljacob favored josephcoat of many colorsbible story of joseph
