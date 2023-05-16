© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are important lessons
that can be learned about the life of Joseph, the prophet Jacob's son found in
Genesis 37-50. Not only did Joseph
experience betrayal and hardships as a result of his family, but we are able to
experience first hand how remaining faithful to God meant in the end. After years of slavery and imprisonment,
Joseph forgave his family and successfully reunited with them after many
difficult times. This video is entitled
"Jacob's Son Joseph Endures Rejection And Hardships From His Family."