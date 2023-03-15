Glendale Glendette Trailer~Now For Sale - See Description Please

This edited version of the YouTube video is easier on the ears.

Copyright Restrictions preclude publication of this version to Y-T..

The trailer is for sale ~ Asking $3,800, at which price.. the Sink (& plumbing, etc.); Induction Cooktop (I would supply a new one) and Drop-Leaf tables would be reinstalled (they are in my Van~Home, now). Also, the overhead (above the Dinette) cabinet would be restored similar to as it is in this video.. and the diesel heater would remain. With $4,000 invested.. and Over 370 hours of labor.. these items will be excluded at less than $3,800.The Bar Stool that is seen in the video no longer exists, and is not included.



The "Clix-Type" Floor Covering was professionally installed prior to building any interior.. and.. upon a restored sub-floor.

I lived in this trailer for about a year - 2021/2022.. Co-hosted a Variety Show from here...

Van~Life has called me back .. and the trailer will go...

I can be contacted at (email) [email protected]

