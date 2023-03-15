Glendale Glendette Trailer~Now For Sale - See Description Please

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This edited version of the YouTube video is easier on the ears.
Copyright Restrictions preclude publication of this version to Y-T..
The trailer is for sale ~ Asking $3,800, at which price.. the Sink (& plumbing, etc.); Induction Cooktop (I would supply a new one) and Drop-Leaf tables would be reinstalled (they are in my Van~Home, now). Also, the overhead (above the Dinette) cabinet would be restored similar to as it is in this video.. and the diesel heater would remain. With $4,000 invested.. and Over 370 hours of labor.. these items will be excluded at less than $3,800.The Bar Stool that is seen in the video no longer exists, and is not included.
The "Clix-Type" Floor Covering was professionally installed prior to building any interior.. and.. upon a restored sub-floor.
I lived in this trailer for about a year - 2021/2022.. Co-hosted a Variety Show from here...
Van~Life has called me back .. and the trailer will go...
I can be contacted at (email) [email protected]
Thank you for Reading the Description .. which can be as important as any video.