© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Speaking on a WEF panel, head of the UN's Department of Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, boasts about collaborating with Google to censor search results critical of the "man-made global warming" hypothesis.
"We own the science, and we think that the world should know it."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/