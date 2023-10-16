© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip using M270 MLRS and GPS-corrected Romah missiles.
Adding:
In Gaza, 11 journalists were killed and 20 injured due to indiscriminate Israeli strikes, 50 media buildings were destroyed - Al Jazeera with reference to the Palestinian Journalists Union.