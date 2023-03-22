© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
03/20/2023 Former Trump deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland: “China has figured this out so that they win no matter what happens in the Ukraine war. The Chinese have positioned themselves in such a way that they're telling the world: ‘Look, we're the future, America is the past, America is in decline. Come with this new Chinese world order.’ This is really frightening.”
03/20/2023 前川普政府国家安全副顾问凯瑟琳·麦克法兰：中共已经想明白了无论俄乌战争发生什么都是他们赢。中共现在已经摆好了姿态告诉世界：“我们就是未来，美国已成过去，美国在衰落，一个中共主导的世界新秩序已经到来”。这真的很可怕