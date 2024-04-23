BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Week with Dr. T with special guest, Kenny Xu
04/23/2024

Apr 22, 9:00 am EDT

Kenny Xu, author of School of Woke: How Critical Race Theory Infiltrated American Schools and Why We Must Reclaim Them, is a renowned commentator on education, identity politics, and our culture's war on meritocracy. His previous book — An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy — was published in July of 2021.

Xu has written for The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, and The Federalist. He is the President of Color Us United and lives in North Carolina.


Watch past episodes at DrTenpenny.com


Join the newsletter to always be up to date on news, events, guests, webinars, discounts and more: DrTenpenny.com/join


Become a Premium Podcast Member to access EXCLUSIVE content and top-tier discounts: DrTenpenny.com/membership


Dr.T’s #1 recommended HEAVY METAL DETOX spray - 82% off at www.drtdetox.com


racismchildrenblackwhiteschoolhistoryteachershatewhite supremacycrtspecial guestdr tkenny xu
