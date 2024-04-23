This Week with Dr. T with special guest, Kenny Xu

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Streamed on:
Apr 22, 9:00 am EDT
3.55K
Podcasts
Kenny Xu, author of School of Woke: How Critical Race Theory Infiltrated American Schools and Why We Must Reclaim Them, is a renowned commentator on education, identity politics, and our culture's war on meritocracy. His previous book — An Inconvenient Minority: The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy — was published in July of 2021.
Xu has written for The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, and The Federalist. He is the President of Color Us United and lives in North Carolina.
Watch past episodes at DrTenpenny.com
Join the newsletter to always be up to date on news, events, guests, webinars, discounts and more: DrTenpenny.com/join
Become a Premium Podcast Member to access EXCLUSIVE content and top-tier discounts: DrTenpenny.com/membership
Dr.T’s #1 recommended HEAVY METAL DETOX spray - 82% off at www.drtdetox.com
Show less