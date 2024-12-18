Sheriff Richard Mack - The County Sheriff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sheriff Richard Mack from Arizona and founder of the Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) joins Eileen to talk about the historically. monumental significance of the County Sheriff. He also shares the questions that need to be asked of the Sheriff to determine if he needs to be re-elected or recalled. To learn more, go to https://cspoa.org/