'Zelensky's Big Mistake': Kyiv Mayor Lashes Ukrainian President For This Move Amid Russian Blitz

Kyiv mayor took a swipe at Ukrainian President over firing of top general Vitali Klitschko. Vitali Klitschko said Zelensky was wrong to fire Valerii Zaluzhny from the Ukrainian armed forces. He accused Zelensky of "authoritarianism", saying the President should have explained the decision. Volodymyr zelensky sacked commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi last month.