DR. LUC MONTAGNIER EXPRESSED CONCERNS THAT #COVID 💉🧬☠⚰ WAS ARTIFICIALLY CREATED AND MODIFIED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
74 views • 08/26/2023

Source: https://twitter.com/bambkb/status/1695028382931505656

AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: ⁣https://bludgersandbroomsticks.wordpress.com/2020/03/23/how-to-survive-quarantine-aka-booksmovietv-show-recs/
🚨🚨🚨Before he died, Professsor and noble prize winner, Dr. Luc Montagnier expressed concerns that #Covid was artificially created and modified :
“This was a professional Job, a meticulous one - They even added an HIV sequence in there! This is not normal!! this was a professional job done by molecular biologists”😳😳
In my eyes, this whole #Covid and #Vaccine thing looks like a massive MILITARY/intelligence operation!? Who else would be capable of such a thing?
#Covid #Vaccine #DeepState #NWO
COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯
https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html
Luc Montagnier, COVID, coronavirii, death jab, clot shot, White genocide, homosexual banking mafia, homo capensis, multi-pronged attack, time bomb, asymmetrical warfare
Keywords
white genocideluc montagniertime bombcovidhomo capensisasymmetrical warfarehomosexual banking mafiadeath jabclot shotmulti-pronged attackcoronavirii
