Dems Are In Free Fall
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
13 views • 1 month ago

This feels like a historical shift.

It’s not just the messaging; it’s the results.

The party is a dictatorship within a republic — separated from the rest of us and bent on self-preservation.

President Trump is curb stomping these know-nothing bitches.

They and their buddies in the media have built themselves a fortress of fantasy.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Gutfeld! (29 July 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6376311924112

