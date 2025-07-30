Dems Are In Free Fall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This feels like a historical shift.
It’s not just the messaging; it’s the results.
The party is a dictatorship within a republic — separated from the rest of us and bent on self-preservation.
President Trump is curb stomping these know-nothing bitches.
They and their buddies in the media have built themselves a fortress of fantasy.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (29 July 2025)