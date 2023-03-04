Are blood banks safe? Story of a mother's fight for a safe blood transfusion.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with grieving mother Sammy Monaghan. Her son Luc, was born with a serious life-threatening genetic disorder. Sammy spent years learning how to improve and prolong his life with natural approaches. Last year, when Luc needed a blood transfusion, Sammy was denied her request for unvaccinated blood. She was forced to let her son get a blood transfusion that she believes caused his sudden death weeks later. Sammy discusses the important issue of how safe is banked blood along with a new organization called Safe Blood that she is working with to eventually store unjabbed blood as many realize the harmful toxins that are circulating in the blood. Her son's story is on Facebook at "https://www.facebook.com/fightingmonsterslucsjourneywithpmg?mibextid=ZbWKwL and her page is https://www.facebook.com/firecracker2?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Why SafeBlood?Canadians are beginning to request blood from donors who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine. We believe that Canadians deserve the right to choose to have blood tested to be free of spike protein regardless if it’s from a vaccinated donor or a person infected with Covid-19; however, at this time, Canada doesn’t have any mechanism to provide this option. We believe that within time, as awareness and demand grows, the pathway to providing Safe Blood to the public will open up. It does seem impossible right now given the current climate but we dare to believe that the climate is shifting and opportunities to create a parallel system will develop that will then merge into a wholistic, integrated health paradigm that few can currently imagine. SafeBlood was founded in Switzerland and is operating in other Countries with success.