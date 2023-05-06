BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 6.5.2023 Biden CRIMES, Empire END, Ds and Rs exposed, Family PRIDE, PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
553 views • 06/06/2023

LT of And We Know


June 5, 2023


Hope you had a wonderful weekend. The comms are ringing out that we have so much to look forward to. NO matter how hard the EVIL ones try, they can’t seem to convince people to listen to them. The battle is real. We will look at the BIDEN crimes, Desantis falling apart, Trump growing support, both parties exposed, the evil agenda and the support for children we all need to get behind.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowlin_Bros

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour - https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

Video: https://rumble.com/v2pt5mo-remnant-revolution-tour-promo.html


7 MUST HAVE Survival Garden Plants

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6rHoo1EmnQ


Mr Rogers Fancy like me

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auRJSGsgOVM


This 5th-grade teacher brought the

against a transgender activist!!! https://twitter.com/GrahamAllen_1/status/1665514922179022852?s=20


Scott Bennett former USA army officer speaks out on the link between the U.S. and Ukraine and the Biolabs: https://twitter.com/TheThe1776/status/1665509015760310273?s=20


Women fearfully made by GOD https://twitter.com/JeckovKanani/status/1665418756682661889?s=20


Compilation by Scotty on news https://t.me/ScottyMar10/969


As Donald Trump is in Iowa taking questions from voters right now, Ron DeSantis gets triggered https://t.me/qthestormrider777/15793


The J6 Committee doctored the footage by adding in sound to make it seem scarier than it was. Wow. https://t.me/TruthHammer/9928


First he called Putin a “war criminal”

Now he calls Kim Jong Un “a murderous dictator” https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/47092


Please sign the petition Boycott Target!


Please sign the petition Boycott Target!

https://www.joinstudentsforlife.com/target-boycott-pledge

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2s9f7w-6.5.23-biden-crimes-empire-end-ds-and-rs-exposed-family-pride-pray.html


Keywords
trumpnewschildrenfamilypriderepublicansdeep statechristianempirebabylondemsbidencrimesfallingpraydesantisltevil agendaand we knowexposing evilweek to remember
