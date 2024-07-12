BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Health and Fitness Strawberry Cake. White Chocolate Whipped Cream Yammy Cake. #indulovecooking
Health and Fitness Strawberry Cake. White Chocolate Whipped Cream Yammy Cake. #indulovecooking

Hi there! This week recipe is a simple yet delicious strawberry cake with white chocolate whipped cream. You can find the ingredients below (for 14cm final cake)


For the sponge cake (16cm round pan)

2 eggs

55g sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

50g cake flour

15g butter and 15g milk, keep warm


White chocolate whipped cream

90g white chocolate (couverture chocolate)

300ml heavy cream

15g powdered sugar

1 tbsp Kirsch (optional but it makes the cream much better)


Sugar syrup

50ml warm water

15g sugar

15ml Kirsch (optional)

