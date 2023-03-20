Annie Jacobsen - Interview Excerpts - Area 51 - ESP - Psychokinesis - UFO's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Annie Jacobsen - Interview Excerpts - Area 51 - ESP - Psychokinesis - UFO'sPresentation: May 22, 2021
***
Excerpts from a 2017 CSPAN interview/call-in segment featuring investigative journalist Annie Jacobsen, who talks about her life, career and body of work. Jacobsen has written several books, covering topics such as Area 51, UFO's, psychokinesis and extra-sensory perception (ESP.)