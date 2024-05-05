Prevent Mossad & CIA's SmallPox bioweapon terrorist attack in Oklahoma city

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Survey indicates sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender dysphoria are all primarily caused by vaccination
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/survey-indicates-sexual-orientation
Tabletop Exercises | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises
Atlantic Storm | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises/atlantic-storm-a-tabletop-exercise
SCENARIO PLANNING ASSUMPTIONS: MEthOd Of SMALLPOX ATTACkS
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/sites/default/files/2022-11/assump0910.pdf
Dark Winter | Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/tabletop-exercises/dark-winter-a-training-tabletop-exercise
Shining Light on “Dark Winter” | Clinical Infectious Diseases | Oxford Academic
https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/34/7/972/316999
Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johns_Hopkins_Center_for_Health_Security
The next epidemic could originate on the computer screen of a terrorist intent on using genetic engineering: Billl Gates
Bill Gates warns tens of millions could be killed by bio-terrorism | Bill Gates | The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/feb/18/bill-gates-warns-tens-of-millions-could-be-killed-by-bio-terrorism
Smallpox - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smallpox
Director of the Central Intelligence Agency - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Director_of_the_Central_Intelligence_Agency
Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News
https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/
Criminal complaint – Corona Anzeige
https://corona-complaint.ch/criminal-complaint/