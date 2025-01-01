JACKED 🥊 IN THE BOX

Collin Rugg - Jack in the Box staff beat a customer after she started attacking them for forgetting her curly fries.





The woman could be seen mocking the staff after throwing a cardboard promotion at them.





"Ahh beetch okayyy," the woman mocked.





The "Curly Fry Karen" then tried throwing a punch along with items on the order counter at the staff but missed, prompting one male staff member to punch her to the ground.





The incident allegedly took place at a Spartanburg, South Carolina location, according to the Daily Mail.





Jack in the Box has not yet made a statement.





Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1874164170410557794





Except that the FBI does NOT see it as a terrorist attack 🙃