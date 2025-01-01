JACKED 🥊 IN THE BOX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Collin Rugg - Jack in the Box staff beat a customer after she started attacking them for forgetting her curly fries.
The woman could be seen mocking the staff after throwing a cardboard promotion at them.
"Ahh beetch okayyy," the woman mocked.
The "Curly Fry Karen" then tried throwing a punch along with items on the order counter at the staff but missed, prompting one male staff member to punch her to the ground.
The incident allegedly took place at a Spartanburg, South Carolina location, according to the Daily Mail.
Jack in the Box has not yet made a statement.
Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1874164170410557794
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9fe4yq [ special thanks to https://x.com/brad_hage/status/1874219681495867557 for the meme]
Except that the FBI does NOT see it as a terrorist attack 🙃