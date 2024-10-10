Climate Change is Created by Scalar Wave 10/10/2024

If you have never heard of Scalar Wave you need to watch this teaching and send it out to your friends! Scalar Wave can hit anything on the Earth, under the Earth, it can target military satellites and long-range strategic aircraft!

00:00 – Intro

01:37 – Actual Hurricanes vs Scalar Wave

05:13 – War on Ceiling Fans

09:41 – Lightning

09:55 – Scalar Waves are Real

13:15 – How does it Work

19:13 – Russia Has Scalar Technology

26:03 – Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support