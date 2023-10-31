Paralysis At London Station As Pro-Palestine Protesters Stage Sit-In - Oct 31

Paralysis At London Station As Pro-Palestine Protesters Stage Sit-In

London Liverpool Street Station Is currently in chaos as protesters demand a ceasefire on Gaza.

Adding, Turning a Blind Eye... or pretend not to see... the Genocide taking place.

The U.S. administration declined to comment on a series of strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces.

The Coordinator for Strategic Communications in the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, expressed confidence that Israel is attempting to protect the peaceful Palestinian population during its current military operations.