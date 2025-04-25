© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Irish actor Liam Cunningham, star of the series "Game of Thrones," courageously criticizes those who fail to support Gaza out of fear for their own interests, emphasizing that stardom is worthless without a living conscience that stands against crimes of genocide.
"Sure, I could lead a comfortable life & simply enjoy my success, but my conscience won’t let me. I have to speak out..."
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net