John Dickinson: A "Great Worthy of the Revolution"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A name almost totally forgotten today, John Dickinson was famous - known as “The Penman of the American Revolution.” A true Lockean in support of liberty, life and property - he helped lead the opposition to the Stamp Act, the Declaratory Act, the Townshend Acts - and much more.
Path to Liberty: November 13, 2023