Soros, Geoengineering, & Moon Dust

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCESRemarks Delivered at the 2023 Munich Security Conference

George Soros on Climate Change and Rising Authoritarianism

Soros Suggests Controversial Solar Technology Could Combat Global Warming

Left-wing megadonor George Soros touts plan to 'repair the climate system'

George Soros Comes Out in Support of Geoengineering the Climate

Bromley, Benjamin C., Sameer H. Khan, and Scott J. Kenyon. "Dust as a solar shield." PLOS Climate 2.2 (2023): e0000133.

Scientists propose using Moon dust to reduce solar radiation and slow climate change





Scientists Propose Using Moon Dust To Keep Earth From Overheating

Launching Dust From the Moon Could Help Cool Earth, Scientists Say

Physicists Propose Blasting Moon Dust Into Space to Fix Climate Change

Polar Military Geoengineering: Tankers, Drones & Spy Planes

