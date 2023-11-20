BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why TURPENTINE is a GAME-CHANGER! Dr. Jennifer Daniels (2019)
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
386 views • 11/20/2023

"The early warning, the RED FLAG, was when I went to the library at Harvard and they said 'News Blast', there is NO evidence that modern medicine in any way has improved the quality of life. So access to medical care does NOT help you live longer or better." ~. Dr. Jennifer Daniels

FULL SHOW: A Controversial but Proven Tool of Healing Known as Turpentine! - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Sonia Barrett on The Expansion Zone (01.07.2019)

https://www.brighteon.com/b9be1087-11fe-434c-93f6-228e12b10f04


Pine Gum Spirits (Turpentine) - Pure Essential Oil of Pine (NOT Rectified Paint Grade)

http://www.diamondgforestproducts.com/~shop/4-oz-100-pure-gum-spirits-of-turpentine/186769/

https://drtomcowan.com/products/turpentine

https://biogenicfoods.com/pine-gum-spirits-pure-organic-essential-oil-of-pine-not-rectified-paint-grade/

Turpentine Cleanse

https://purelivingcr.com/turpentine-cleanse/

Dr. Jennifer Daniels Bio

"Dr.Daniels is widely considered one of the foremost Alternative Healing Physicians alive today. She graduated from Harvard University with Honors receiving a BA degree. Her education continued at the University of Pennsylvania where she received her Medical Degree (MD) and also attended Wharton where she received her MBA in Health Care Administration."  Dr. Daniels had her medical license suspended because she was HEALING her patients, but was not prescribing enough bigPharma drugs. 

"She practiced medicine for 10 years as a Board Certified Family Practice Physician where she saw first hand the power of Natural Methods. She has been coaching clients to successfully heal naturally since 1985. She is the author of the award winning book, Do You Have the Guts to Be Beautiful?" ~ Patrick Timpone, OneRadioNetwork

Dr. Daniels Website: https://vitalitycycles.com/pages/about-us


Keywords
healthhealingparasitesmicrobiomedr jennifer danielsturpentinepine gum spiritsancient use
