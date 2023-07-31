© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden: “I’ve never spoken with my son about overseas business dealings”
Devon Archer under Oath: Hunter spoke with Joe more than TWENTY times to discuss foreign deals/bribes
Dems/Media: “Joe was just calling to say Hi”
Caught red handed! Lock Him UP!
Source: X
Share - Subscribe - Comment Below
Thank you for watching!