The World We Are Creating… A Future We Can’t Ignore

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How certain are we that the future we are creating is not different from the past? What if the technology we fear, is already part of us, and we have only yet to see it? In this short documentary, we detail the future of our world and it's dependencies, regarding the behavior and growth of human beings.
Full Documentary Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbJ1X-K3gB5qZnyAnpv902-W
5-Acre Education Project In Tampa Florida: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeFx0-2jdnA
Health Revealed (Huge Project on Untold Psychology): https://www.youtube.com/@Health-Revealed
The Two Solutions of the Future, Permaculture and Voluntaryism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TcwONlefic
Event With Over 50 Speakers & 100s of Resources: https://nita.one/summit
Over 70 Clips & 100s of Resources Of People Telling You The Most Important Knowledge: https://theliberator.us/show
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
#FutureWeCantIgnore #TheWorldWeAreCreating #HumanitysFuture #GlobalChallenges #sustainablefuture #TechEthics #NextGeneration #UrgentTruth #SolutionsForTomorrow