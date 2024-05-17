BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

(loose lips saves ships) ~ lies sank ships & truth saves ships ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
14 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 12 months ago

in this discussion I want to talk about the subject of loose lips sank ships, and which set of loose lips sank ships, and which one really saves ships. it is in fact the whistleblowers that save people,  and the misguided lie embracers that harm the people. also, I want to share the latest episode of the highwire, which will be episode 371.

references:

- mikki willis (plandemic)

  https://rumble.com/v2s0gp8-plandemic-3-the-great-awakening-full-unedited-movie.html

- propaganda exposed uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- covidland

  https://rumble.com/v1ejtyf-covidland-the-shot-episode-3.html

- sherri tenpenny

  https://rumble.com/v3nj6ta-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-and-dr.-peter-mccullough-doctors-giving-medical-advice-.html

- the highwire episode 371 the fall of safe & effective

  https://rumble.com/v4u5ww6-episode-371-the-fall-of-safe-and-effective.html

- children health defense

  https://rumble.com/user/childrenshealthdefense

- The V and the Future

  https://parableofthevineyard.com/the-v-and-the-future/

- The real Alien Agenda & The New Jerusalem

  https://parableofthevineyard.com/new-jerusalem-and-the-alien-agenda/

Keywords
masksaveinjuryvaccineconspiracyhighwiresocialwhistlebloweracttheoryeffectivetheanddistance191986lockdownscovidplandemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy