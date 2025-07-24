BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
KBLwalkandwalk
27 views • 1 month ago

Walk and Talk in Lincoln , England about The Digital Trojan Horse which is the genius bill in the US setting the stage for future CBDC US Dollar via the crypto stablecoins which will be the bridge from the fiat debt based currency to the Central Bank Digital Curreny (CBDC) $ . Trump will not issue the CBDC through the federal reserve but instead allow the private banks to issue the stablecoins now that regulation is in place so the administration will issue from the back door . The stablecoins can be programmed and will later transformed from crypto to CBDC . Genius deception hey ?

Also I talk about the wars , civil wars , events , black swan events are mostly engineered if not all of them are . Aviod using hotels housing illegals also companies and people that help them function .




Please by like , sharing , subscribing also you can help me and the channel via

Buy me a coffee


buymeacoffee.com/kblwalkandtalk


Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/c/KBLPodcast

Keywords
cbdcstablecoinsgenius bill
