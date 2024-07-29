'Intentional' Episode 248: "The Devil's in the Plea Deal! (Part 1)"

Jeremy Brown (retired Green Beret, political hosttage and expert on unconventional warfare) shares details of his proposed plea deal that has been offered to him 3.5 years after his January 6th arrest. He exposes why this is a fraudulent deal and discusses why plea bargaining is the linchpin to criminal justice reform. This is part 1 of a 2-part series. Follow us at https://micmeow.com!





