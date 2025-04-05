Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

Upside Down World

With Mark Gober, author, “Upside Down” series

MarkGober.com

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

The election of Trump stemmed in part from America’s craving for a return to normalcy, following Covid’s Orwellian disruptions and an equally disruptive (and upside down?) Biden Administration. People are noticing too the resistance to positive change – from the suppression of big controversies like the Epstein List… to censoring folks when they question who the “authorities" actually are.

The skepticism runs even deeper in some rabbit holes. Mr. Gober has written a series of books on these mysteries - including questions on the nature of our Earth, our True History, and the false underpinnings of mainstream medicine. Freedom Hub has platformed thought leaders in each of these areas. This week, Mark ties all the forbidden discussions together.

His seven “Upside Down” books span the topics of consciousness, politics, economics, UFOs, medicine, cosmology, and more. His first book, “An End to Upside Down Thinking”, won the IPPY award for best science book of the year, and was endorsed by researchers with affiliations at Harvard, Princeton and others. His latest book, “An End to the Upside Down Cosmos”, triggers more resistance among Truthers than almost any other topic.

This triggering stems from the widespread refusal to contemplate that science has failed with regard to our Earth and the outer space – just as much as science has failed in medicine and many other areas of life. Experts at NASA rely on physics lacking a unifying theory, and a space composition theory that relies mostly on unexplained dark matter. Space experts assume Earth movement and universal expansion based on an evidence-free, Big Bang claim. It gets worse...

Our narrative gatekeepers cynical dismiss any biblical relation between humanity and our Creator - almost as if they were trying to HIDE GOD. Science is getting its house cleaned in healthcare, as RFK kicks the disgraced authorities out of the laboratories proving safety and efficacy. Where would cosmological truth lead us if that field also were purged of scientific charlatans?

Mark serves on the board of the Institute of Noetic Sciences. Previously, Mark was a partner at Sherpa Technology Group in Silicon Valley and worked as an investment banking analyst with UBS in New York. He has been named one of IAM’s Strategy 300: The World’s Leading Intellectual Property Strategists.