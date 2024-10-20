Netanyahu blames ‘agents of Iran’ for hit on Caesarea home

Israel's Prime Minister has responded to the drone attack on his home, calling it a “grave and bitter mistake”. The drone targeted Netanyahu's residence in the city of Caesarea, north of Tel Aviv.

Neither he nor his wife were there at the time, and nobody was hurt.

Netanyahu says that nothing will deter him or his government, from pressing on with its military offensives in Gaza and Lebanon.

Well Iran has responded and denies any involvement in the drone attack on Netanyahu’s residence, saying Hezbollah was responsible.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Jamjoom is in Jordan's capital, Amman, because the Israeli government has banned Al Jazeera from reporting inside Israel, and in the occupied West Bank. He has the latest for us on that drone attack and the implications it might have.

US Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump has told a rally in Pennsylvania, that he spoke to Netanyahu on the phone after that attack.

Al Jazeera’s Phil Lavelle reports from Washington, DC.

