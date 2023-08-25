BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A glorious hunt by Russian Akhmat special forces scouts in the Kremenskoe direction - the guys defused nine mines, two stretch bombs, found and destroyed a Mortar unit of the Enemy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
08/25/2023

💥A glorious hunt by Akhmat special forces scouts in the Kremenskoe direction. The fighters of Hades squad went behind enemy lines for almost five kilometres. In the course of their sortie the guys defused nine mines, two stretch bombs, found and destroyed a mortar unit of the enemy. People who know a little about military affairs will understand what we are talking about and how effective the reconnaissance operation is.


The soldiers took the mortar itself with them as a trophy. From now on the gun will work for its former masters. Interestingly, the mortar is inscribed with Nazi slogans and swastikas as a clear confirmation of the enemy's fascist views.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
