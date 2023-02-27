X22 REPORT Ep. 3007b - Trump: At The End Of My Next Four Years The Swamp Will Be Drained, Country Returned

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3007b - Feb. 26, 2023
Trump: At The End Of My Next Four Years The Swamp Will Be Drained, Country ReturnedThe [DS] is now scrambling to get Trump, they have nothing left, now they are trying to keep him out of DC and the GOP think there is going to be another nominee, they are all wrong. Trump knows he has the people, with the people he can drain the swamp and he will do it when he gets into the WH. Nothing can stop this, nothing.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
⚡Never be left in the dark with this life-saving gadget: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code LB15 for 15% OFF