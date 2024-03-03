BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Creative Society or the Cerberus
ALLATRA TV
ALLATRA TV
29 views • 03/03/2024

What is the best way to inform people about the Creative Society? Is it possible to build the Creative Society in a separate country or a group of countries? Will there be private property in the Creative Society? Creative Society is a society of equal people and equal opportunities. "There will be either the Cerberus or the Creative Society. We have no choice, whether we want it or not. If we are human beings and we want to live, we must build the Creative Society because it is really the only way out." Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#creativesociety #climatechange #thereisawayout

