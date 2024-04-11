Student of the Bible-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 10 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Look at Some Apparent Contradictions Which Can Be Understood by Looking at What Happens In between. These Are Some Things in The New Testament That Have Changed with Progressive Revelation. Consider Also the Things Which Do Not Change. For Many Questions That Are Left Unanswered in Scripture, Extra Biblical Sources Such as Secular Histories and Archeological Finds Offer Suggestions, But Only the Word of God Can Be Absolutely Trusted.